Twitter Foes Can't Forget Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'I Don't Remember' Defense

Section 3 of the 14th Amendment bars lawmakers who, after previously taking an oath to “support the Constitution,” then “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same” or gave “aid or comfort to the enemies.” The section was added after the Civil War to prohibit lawmakers from representing a government they had wanted toppled.

Greene has repeatedly referred to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrectionists as “patriots” and has called those arrested in connection with the attack on the U.S. Capitol “political prisoners.” She has been recorded on video announcing her opposition to the peaceful transition of power to President Joe Biden after Donald Trump lost the 2020 election. She called on Americans to converge on the Capitol that day for “our 1776 moment,” referring to the year when America declared independence from Britain.

Yet Greene couldn’t seem to remember any of it. She couldn’t recall if she discussed martial law with Trump. (Her attorney objected to the question because of “executive privilege,” which the judge shot down.)

She couldn’t remember if she called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) a traitor (she did). She amended her statement — saying: “Oh, no. Wait ... ” — as Andrew Celli, attorney for the voters, was about to play a video of it.