Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has a new defense of the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol: It happened only once.

On Sunday, the far-right lawmaker tweeted a video of herself ranting at NBC News congressional reporter Scott Wong. The journalist had asked her whether she thought it was a mistake for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to remove Republicans from the House select committee investigating the Capitol attack by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

“The American people are fed up with this over-dramatization of a riot that happened here at the Capitol one time,” Greene said in the video, arguing that her constituents are more concerned about border security, inflation and high gas prices.

“They are sick and tired of Jan. 6. It’s over, OK?” she added.

In her Sunday tweet, Greene shared Wong’s tweet containing those quotes and accused journalists of misleading reporting.

In fact, the clip confirmed Wong’s tweet, and his NBC News report quoted her accurately.

👇FULL video of what I said about Jan. 6.



Every week the press asks Republicans divisive questions about each other like this, trying to get me to say something bad or criticize @GOPLeader.



Then only report a twisted sound bite of our words.



I’m not playing the game anymore. https://t.co/nF7XBBdUn2 pic.twitter.com/QGFHxJj7II — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) April 10, 2022

Later in the clip, Greene added: “It was a riot. It was horrible. I hated it. I was shocked. It was a terrible experience. People are rotting in jail pretrial because they’ve been arrested for it. Why don’t you go to the jail and visit those people?”

Greene has been a vocal advocate for what she has described as “political prisoners” being held in the District of Columbia Jail in connection to the Jan. 6 attack on Congress that left multiple people dead and dozens of law enforcement officers wounded, and left areas of the Capitol damaged.

Wong’s question, which Greene called “divisive,” was in reference to the ongoing work being conducted by the Jan. 6 panel, which is made up of seven Democrats and two Republicans: co-chair Liz Cheney (Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (Ill.), both outspoken critics of Trump.

Cheney revealed Sunday that the committee has enough evidence against Trump to initiate a criminal referral to the Justice Department but has not yet reached a decision on whether to do so.

