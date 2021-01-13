GOP Lawmaker Mocked For Wearing 'CENSORED' Mask... On National Television

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) was ridiculed on social media Wednesday for wearing a mask that read “CENSORED” even as she delivered nationally televised remarks from the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives.
The newly elected congresswoman and QAnon follower has repeatedly refused to wear a facial covering in the past despite all COVID-19 guidelines. She arrived for Wednesday’s impeachment vote wearing the mask, but later shared video of herself walking around and talking without one.
Greene called the push to impeach President Donald Trump for inciting an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol that left five people dead a “witch hunt scam.”
The social media reaction to her statement mask was swift:
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter