GOP Lawmaker Mocked For Wearing 'CENSORED' Mask... On National Television

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) was ridiculed on social media Wednesday for wearing a mask that read “CENSORED” even as she delivered nationally televised remarks from the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives.

The newly elected congresswoman and QAnon follower has repeatedly refused to wear a facial covering in the past despite all COVID-19 guidelines. She arrived for Wednesday’s impeachment vote wearing the mask, but later shared video of herself walking around and talking without one.

Greene called the push to impeach President Donald Trump for inciting an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol that left five people dead a “witch hunt scam.”

The social media reaction to her statement mask was swift:

"censored," she declared on tv pic.twitter.com/M30r6RbUtM — jordan (@JordanUhl) January 13, 2021

Wearing a “censored” mask while literally speaking on the floor of the House had the same energy as this tweet. pic.twitter.com/K2OWDFjcPy — Marjorie Taylor Greene smells like hot dog water (@keithlnagy) January 13, 2021

QAnon Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene *speaking* on the House floor during a session that is carried by every news channel with CENSORED printed on her mask.



Irony is officially dead. pic.twitter.com/72fqWQ9hfQ — Abraham Gutman 🔥 (@abgutman) January 13, 2021

Wearing a “censored” mask while speaking on the house floor which is being broadcast live by multiple broadcast and cable news outlets and on the web is something something else. — Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) January 13, 2021

Marjorie Taylor Greene testifying in a CENSORED mask has big comedian posing for a headshot with caution tape over their mouth in 2011 energy. — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) January 13, 2021

Censored at a mic is funny. https://t.co/cVt9hgGztt — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) January 13, 2021

help i have been censored pic.twitter.com/hsLHbxIg20 — blaire erskine (@blaireerskine) January 13, 2021

Tuning into national news to find out who is saying they are censored. — Cody Johnston (@drmistercody) January 13, 2021

Wearing a mask that says "CENSORED" while you're giving a televized speech on the floor of Congress as a sitting U.S. House member, and a week after you refused to wear a mask while on lockdown, really is something. (This is Marjorie Taylor Greene, of course.) — Taniel (@Taniel) January 13, 2021

Imagine wearing a face mask that says "Censored" while having the microphone in the literal US Capitol.... pic.twitter.com/I2tIsqgL9i — Alp Ozcelik (@alplicable) January 13, 2021