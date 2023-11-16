FBI Director Drops The Mic On Marjorie Taylor Greene's Massive Government Slip-Up

FBI director Christopher A. Wray checked Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) after she seemingly confused his role in government with one in an entirely different department.
Greene, during a House Homeland Security Committee meeting, pressed Wray about a photo she shared of a group chat taken at a protest calling for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas conflict last month.
The Georgia Republican used the photo to tie an attorney for the Southern Poverty Law Center to the demonstrations. She questioned whether Wray was aware of the photo before the FBI director said he hadn’t seen the snap.
“Well, I posted them on my Twitter account, it’s public. You know maybe you guys are–,” Greene said before Wray chimed back in.
“I don’t spend a lot of time on Twitter,” Wray replied.
“Well, you know – I’m sure you do because the Department of Homeland Security, organized with other offices, has censored many Americans including myself,” Greene said.
“I’m not part of the Department of Homeland Security,” he said.
“Right, Mr. Wray, you should – you should be interested in investigating terrorism and this right here is proof we had terrorists in our own office building,” she replied.
The slip-up from Greene, a conspiracy theorist known for her antics at hearings, was among a number of puzzling remarks from her on Wednesday including one where she tried to reimagine the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.
Greene inaccurately referred to the attack as a “three-hour event that happened at our Capitol nearly four years ago” in an effort to downplay the insurrection that occurred nearly three years ago.
She also spoke of “innocent grandmothers and veterans who walked through the Capitol” on the day of the attack.
Critics on X (formerly Twitter) mocked Greene for her remarks at the hearing, writing that she “really should quit” the Senate.