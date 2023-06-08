Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's Tweet About NYC Smoke Is A Real Doozy

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is getting burned for a tweet she sent Wednesday about wildfire smoke blanketing New York City.
The far-right lawmaker shared video of the George Washington Bridge connecting New York City and New Jersey in a shroud of orange dust.
“New York has the worst air quality in history due to wild fires from Climate Cult Canada,” she wrote.
The air quality index has indeed reached unhealthy levels in the city and elsewhere the last few days. A low-pressure weather system pushed smoke from wildfires raging in Quebec and Nova Scotia over parts of the United States.
But Twitter users were a bit hazy on the point she was trying to make — and where she was trying to place the blame.
As international help poured into Canada to deal with the emergency, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that he and President Joe Biden needed “to work together to address the devastating impacts of climate change.”
Did that set off Greene on her “cult” jag?
Whatever it was, Twitter had thoughts: