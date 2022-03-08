Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims She's Working 'For Free' With All Her Pay Going To Mask Fines

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has claimed that she’s working “for free” in Congress because “they take all of my money away” to cover her fines for refusing to wear a mask on the House floor.
“They take the money straight out of my checks,” Greene grumbled to right-wing podcaster and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on video. It wasn’t clear when the tape was recorded.
Greene said last year she was violating the rule aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19 in order to stand “against authoritarian Democratic mandates because I don’t want the American people to stand alone.”
Greene was dinged $48,000 in fines as of last November and said in January that her fine tab was nearly $90,000.
House members earn $174,000 a year.
Lawmakers are fined $500 for their first mask violation and $2,500 for each subsequent one. Greene’s first violation was in May 2021.
