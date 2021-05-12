Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Tweet Attacking The Squad Is Actually A Stunning Self-Own

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Tuesday self-owned with a tweet attacking members of the progressive so-called “Squad.”

“Members who support terrorism don’t belong in Congress,” the QAnon-endorsing Republican wrote railing against lawmakers who have criticized Israel’s role in the recent escalation of cross-border tensions with Gaza.

Members who support terrorism don’t belong in Congress.#JihadSquadhttps://t.co/T3Kye0MUM2 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) May 11, 2021

Critics were quick to point out Greene’s support of ex-President Donald Trump’s election lies, which contributed to the deadly U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6:

You’re kidding, right? — Jeff H (@JeffHoff777) May 11, 2021

Totally agree. We look forward to your resignation ASAP. — Optimism, Patience, & Calm are Superpowers. (@robglee) May 12, 2021

Guys, she almost gets it. — Joe Biden's Shinigami (@Level_HeadedX) May 11, 2021

Agreed. Resign. — Dan Barkhuff VFRL.org (@DBarkhuff) May 11, 2021

Just two words: January Sixth. — Grace Perez (@GraceIPerez) May 11, 2021

January 6 wasn’t that long ago, remember? — Rex 💉 (@hothouserex) May 11, 2021

Or an insurrection — Aaron Dechant (@AaronDechant) May 12, 2021

In that case, please announce your resignation immediately. — megging BLACK LIVES MATTER (@megging) May 12, 2021

Agreed. So I expect your resignation by morning. — Ep (@eptronic) May 12, 2021

Agreed! #SeditionHasConsequences Have fun cleaning out your office, I've got some extra cardboard boxes if you need them! 📦 — Kerri Boxx (@KerriBoxx) May 12, 2021

January 6 — Don't @ Me - Host of Da Smoke (@NiloticNicole) May 12, 2021

100 % Agree! Please submit your resignation without haste! — Lady Liberty 😷🗽 (@Dorathy_K) May 12, 2021