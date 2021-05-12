Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Tweet Attacking The Squad Is Actually A Stunning Self-Own

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Tuesday self-owned with a tweet attacking members of the progressive so-called “Squad.”
“Members who support terrorism don’t belong in Congress,” the QAnon-endorsing Republican wrote railing against lawmakers who have criticized Israel’s role in the recent escalation of cross-border tensions with Gaza.
Critics were quick to point out Greene’s support of ex-President Donald Trump’s election lies, which contributed to the deadly U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6:
