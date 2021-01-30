Marjorie Taylor Greene's History Of Bigoted, Conspiratorial Views Laid Bare In 60 Seconds

QAnon-backing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) history of promoting conspiracy theories and making bigoted, offensive and threatening comments was laid bare on Friday.

NBC’s Mehdi Hasan tried to recall as many of Greene’s controversial moments as possible in 60 seconds ― from her support of the PizzaGate and QAnon movements to her claims that the 9/11 terror attacks were an inside job and the Sandy Hook school shooting was a “false flag.”

Hasan, the host of “The Mehdi Hasan Show” on NBC’s Peacock streaming service, concluded with Greene’s promotion of former President Donald Trump’s 2020 election lie:

“She thinks Donald Trump won the election and was robbed by mass voter fraud. In fact, she thinks (President Joe) Biden didn’t win Georgia, he rigged it against Trump, but she won her seat in Georgia, it wasn’t rigged against her.”

Watch the video here:

WATCH: What bizarre things does Qanon-courting Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene really believe? @mehdirhasan tries to squeeze as many of them as possible into 60 seconds. Start the clock: pic.twitter.com/fjtdJiucrN — The Mehdi Hasan Show (@MehdiHasanShow) January 29, 2021