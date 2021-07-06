GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Ripped For Reprehensible New Claim About COVID-19

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s latest comments about COVID-19 drew fierce backlash on Monday.

In a threaded “message from America to the swamp” that she posted on Twitter, the Georgia Republican bombastically declared that “no cares” about the more transmissible delta variant of the coronavirus that is now seeding itself across the U.S. “or any other variant.”

“All voters are over Covid,” claimed the QAnon conspiracy theory-endorsing lawmaker, even though around 11,000 new infections are being recorded daily.

6. No one cares about the Delta Variant or any other variant.



They are over covid & there is no amount of fear based screaming from the media that will ever force Americans to shut down again.



Forced masks and vaccines will cause Dems to lose big.



All voters are over covid. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) July 6, 2021

Elsewhere in the thread, Greene said Fox News was part of the “fake news media” and told people who “don’t like America or our flag” to “get the hell out of our GREAT country & go live in some other shithole Socialist or Communist country.”

Greene has previously likened House mask mandates to the Holocaust and hailed people refusing to receive the coronavirus vaccine, which scientists worldwide have ruled is a safe way to thwart the coronavirus pandemic.

Her latest claims were beyond the pale for many:

Dear Marjorie: I'm a voter, & I'm not over COVID. Speak for yourself plz.



COVID is not over the GOP, either. I guess you haven't noticed the Delta spikes in low-vaccinated red states, but why should you care abt your constituents now... ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ https://t.co/LH9XXZgis2 — Tehuti (@tehuti88) July 6, 2021

This is blatant and dangerous misinformation.



Everyone should report this. @twitter needs to be held to a higher standard. — mookieb (@mookieb17) July 6, 2021

Voters might be over Covid but Covid is not done with them. Get smart! — Suzielle (@suezq400) July 6, 2021

As a voter, please don’t speak for me. Just insane that you can say “I’m just over that deadly pandemic.” I’m just over 9/11, I’m going back to carrying shampoo onto planes. I’m also over speed limits, I’ll be passing you at 100 — jeff caughie (@caughie_jeff) July 6, 2021

This is evil. The delta variant is twice as transmissible and significantly harsher than the wild type. https://t.co/CLvWTF8l2X — Stephen Daugherty (@SteveRDaugh) July 6, 2021

your disrespect to the people who have lost their lives and loved ones due to the ignorance towards covid that you keep promoting, is disgusting and doesnt surprise me https://t.co/9gtixWeoyT — lemon_squares🍋 (@vintageautumnal) July 6, 2021

@jack jack is there something to be done about this. Do you agree this is dangerous rhetoric? Spreading lies and falsehoods about a pandemic still IN ACTION.?🤔 — Natalie Hamill 🇨🇦 Proud Canadian! (@nataliehamill35) July 6, 2021

“No one cares about the Delta Variant or any other variant.”



That’s almost Tombstone worthy ... — Doug (@groundyourstand) July 6, 2021

99% of the current Covid deaths are people that are unvaccinated. The Delta variant is very real and you saying otherwise is dangerous and irresponsible. It’s no coincidence that the vast majority of cases are currently in Red states. — Nogbad the Bad (@Bad_Nogbad_Bad) July 6, 2021

But covids not done with us. — The Jenster (@jjackso47500133) July 6, 2021