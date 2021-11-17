Conspiracy theory-endorsing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) boasted about being unvaccinated from COVID-19 on conservative news outlet Newsmax.

The QAnon adherent, talking with host Chris Salcedo on Monday, lashed out at the $60,500 she’s been fined for ignoring House mask rules and bombastically declared, “I refuse to wear a mask.” (Greene has been pictured wearing them on multiple occasions, though, with slogans featuring political messages).

Greene, who has likened House mask mandates to the Holocaust, told Salcedo she had not received the shots that have been administered safely to billions of people worldwide and would “be standing strong, standing up for the people across this country that refuse to get vaccinated.”

“You know, I support anyone that chooses to get a vaccine,” the Donald Trump sycophant claimed. “I’ll even drive him to go get one if they want to get one, but I am also against these unconstitutional vaccine mandates.”

Marge Greene announces last night she is unvaccinated. On Pelosi: “She’s fined me over $60,500 in mask fines. I refuse to wear a mask .. I’m not vaccinated. And I will be standing strong, standing up for the people across this country that refuse to get vaccinated.” pic.twitter.com/7ursxf8mDq — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 16, 2021

Greene appeared to first reveal her unvaccinated status on Steve Bannon’s podcast earlier this month. Bannon, the former Trump White House strategist, has since been indicted for refusing to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the U.S. Capitol riot.

“You want to know something, Steve? I’m not vaccinated,” Greene said at the time. “I’m not vaccinated, and I’m not getting the vaccine because I’m an American. I can choose what I want to do with my body. I have the freedom to decide if I want to get a vaccine or not get a vaccine. I do not care who tells me to get one.”

“They’re ruining our country, these vaccine Nazis,” she added. “I’m sorry. I know I’m using the word Nazi and everybody gets mad when I say it, but that’s exactly what they are.”