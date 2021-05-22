Marjorie Taylor Greene Condemned For 'Grotesque' Face Masks-Holocaust Comparison

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene faced widespread condemnation this week for likening House mask mandates to the Holocaust.

Greene, talking on Christian Broadcasting Network host David Brody’s podcast “The Water Cooler,” railed against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) request that Republican lawmakers prove they’ve received the COVID-19 vaccine in order to drop the mask-wearing rule in the chamber.

“You know, we can look back at a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star, and they were definitely treated like second-class citizens so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany,” said Greene, who has been formally cautioned for not wearing a mask on the House floor. “And this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about,” she added.

MTG says Speaker Pelosi wanting Members of Congress to get vaccinated and if not to wear masks is "exactly the type of abuse" as murdering Jews in gas chambers during the Holocaust and David Brody nods along.

Critics, including the American Jewish Congress, were quick to condemn Greene’s comments — the latest in a long line of racist, Islamaphobic and anti-Semitic remarks from the QAnon-endorsing lawmaker who was removed from House committee positions in February for liking social media posts about executing Democrats and peddling conspiracies.

“You can never compare health-related restrictions with yellow stars gas chambers and other Nazi atrocities. Such comparisons demean the Holocaust and contaminate American political speech,” the American Jewish Congress tweeted in response to Greene’s comments. “Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene must immediately retract and apologize.”

Others were similarly incensed by Greene’s comparison of wearing masks to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 to the Nazi genocide of 6 million Jews.

