Marjorie Taylor Greene Sparks Anger With ‘Pure Bloods’ Tweet About Unvaccinated

Extremist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) personal account on Elon Musk’s Twitter was reinstated on Monday, some 11 months after it was permanently suspended for sharing COVID-19 misinformation.

The conspiracy theory-endorsing lawmaker on Tuesday responded to a warning from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the retiring head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, that the “real danger” this winter “is in the people who have not been vaccinated” with this boast about being unvaccinated from the deadly disease:

Advertisement

I’m not vaccinated.

I’m not vaccinated.

I’m not vaccinated.

I’m not vaccinated.

I’m not vaccinated.

I’m not vaccinated.

I’m not vaccinated.

I’m not vaccinated.

I’m not vaccinated.

I’m not vaccinated.

I’m not vaccinated.

I’m not vaccinated.



pic.twitter.com/zOzAVbGK3f — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 22, 2022

Greene swiped at COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandates in other tweets.

She then tweet-quoted a photo shared by Juanita Broaddrick, who has accused Bill Clinton of rape, which he denies. It featured a pie with the words “Unvaccinated and ready to talk politics” written on it.

Broaddrick herself was reinstated to Twitter this week. Her account was locked in April after she falsely claimed that COVID vaccines “alter DNA.”

“Come to my house Juanita!” Greene wrote. “We will call our gathering ’Pure Bloods and Politics.′ We’ll cook and discuss how we will ever survive another upcoming dark winter that Fauci has just announced.”

Advertisement

The “Pure Bloods” description of the unvaccinated stuck in many Twitter users’ craws:

Nothing screams out white supremacy than using the term "pure blood." Way to stay on brand. — CB (@csbrockman) November 22, 2022

“Pure bloods”?!? Really? 🤦🏻🤦🏻🤦🏻 — Peter Holt (@Holtsy00) November 23, 2022

Always knew she was a Slytherin with her "pure blood" mantra, even if she didn't graduate — Alittleofthat (@Alittleofthat2) November 23, 2022

Pure Blood? — Knocks (@krbisous) November 23, 2022

"Pure bloods." You are such a hate-filled person. — 🇺🇸🇺🇦🌊GoingBrogue@mastodon.world (@Going_Brogue) November 22, 2022

Advertisement

Pure bloods? Omfg even for you that is unreal — Kelly (@kellwill) November 22, 2022

"pure bloods" sounds very white supremacy-ish. you're a real peach. what a disgraceful person you are and the fact you got re-elected is hideous, too. — lilli lee (@lillijlee) November 22, 2022

Pure Bloods. 🤣



Don't tell MTG every child receives a bunch of vaccines as a kid. — 🧶 Nathaniel Carey 🥑 (@NathanielCare10) November 22, 2022

Of course someone who attends rallies hosted by white supremacists, says immigrants are going to replace you, spouts anti-semitic and Islamaphobic tropes labels her anti-science gathering "pure bloods". — David Rosenberg 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@davesrose16) November 23, 2022

Define pure blood please??? — RMF (@BobFraz49530483) November 22, 2022

Advertisement