Supercut Exposes A Big Flaw In Marjorie Taylor Greene’s New Attack On Dems

“The Daily Show” hit extremist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) with a blunt reminder after she continued to baselessly label lawmakers who support the confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court as pro-pedophiles.
Trevor Noah’s team responded to Greene’s new claim that “Democrats are the party of pedophiles” with a damning montage of news articles about her fellow GOP lawmakers, set to the sound of The Tings Tings hit “That’s Not My Name.”
Earlier this week, Greene vilely attacked three Republicans as “pro-pedophile” for saying they’d vote to confirm President Joe Biden’s nominee.