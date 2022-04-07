Supercut Exposes A Big Flaw In Marjorie Taylor Greene’s New Attack On Dems

“The Daily Show” hit extremist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) with a blunt reminder after she continued to baselessly label lawmakers who support the confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court as pro-pedophiles.

Trevor Noah’s team responded to Greene’s new claim that “Democrats are the party of pedophiles” with a damning montage of news articles about her fellow GOP lawmakers, set to the sound of The Tings Tings hit “That’s Not My Name.”

