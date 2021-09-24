Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene And Debbie Dingell Have Capitol Steps Shouting Match

The steps of the U.S. Capitol were the site of a tense exchange on Friday between Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.).

Democrats were holding a news conference after the House passed legislation that would guarantee the right to an abortion when Greene decided to heckle them.

“The border’s wide open,” she can be heard berating lawmakers who, besides Dingell, included Reps. Melanie Stansbury of New Mexico, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, and Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania. They appeared to ignore her and walk back inside the Capitol.

Business Insider’s Bryan Metzger captured video of the exchange:

Greene was still hovering on the edges of a group of Democrats on the Capitol steps when one of them told her, “Congresswoman, I wish you would stand with women,” Business Insider reported.

Greene replied: “Stand with women? I do! Stand with motherhood, how about that? You know, there’s unborn women, do they not have a right to life?”

this was one of several exchanges Greene had with Democrats on the steps. as they were lining up below, Greene got into a spat with another woman over who stood with women more while muttering that “Build Back Better for Women” is a “joke” pic.twitter.com/uIOBii1ya4 — bryan metzger (@metzgov) September 24, 2021

The Georgia Republican was also filmed yelling, “Horrendous. You should all be ashamed!” at the group on the Capitol steps, inspiring Dingell to reprimand Greene.

“You should be ashamed of your incivility,” Dingell shouted back, to which Greene snapped, “You know what? Killing a baby up until birth is a lack of civility; it’s called murder.” She added: “Hey, how about the border down there? Lack of civility, how about lack of laws?”

Dingell fired back: “We have lots of laws we follow, and you should practice the basic thing you’re taught in church: Respect your neighbor.”

Republican Rep. @mtgreenee gets into a shouting match with Democrats, incl. @BettyMcCollum04 and @RepDebDingell at the Democrats’ “Build Back Better for Women” photo-op pic.twitter.com/S3AZX1zfJg — bryan metzger (@metzgov) September 24, 2021

Greene didn’t like being taken to church.

“Taught in church, are you kidding me? Try being a Christian and supporting life!” she retorted.

Dingell suggested Greene “try being a Christian and try treating your colleagues decently.”

In the process, Dingell briefly tripped on the steps, inspiring Greene to mock her.

“Watch your step, lady, you’re going to fall down,” she said. “Control yourself.”

Greene hasn’t commented on the exchange, but Dingell told the Detroit Free Press that Greene “was trying to bully and disrupt (my) colleagues.”

She added: “We’re already on edge. We can disagree agreeably. She doesn’t have to go and yell and cause a scene at a press conference.”

Dingell later tried to turn it into a teachable moment on Twitter:

Two things we learned today.



1- Be a good neighbor

2- Don’t mess with Michigan women https://t.co/bXOCQmqWay — Rep. Debbie Dingell (@RepDebDingell) September 24, 2021

