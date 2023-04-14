What's Hot

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Trashed For Cooking Up Wild Defense Of Alleged Leaker

Democrats and Republicans alike condemned the Georgia Republican's latest hot take.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Critics from the left and right alike tore into conspiracy theorist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene after she tweeted in defense of the suspect arrested on Thursday in a major documents leak.

Jack Teixeira, a 21-year-old member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, was taken into custody by federal agents in connection with a case involving highly sensitive documents on the war in Ukraine that were released online.

The Washington Post said there is video of Teixeira “shouting racist and antisemitic slurs before firing a rifle.”

But Greene (R-Ga.), a close ally of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), fired off a defense of sorts.

“Ask yourself who is the real enemy?” she wrote on Twitter. “A young low level national guardsmen? Or the administration that is waging war in Ukraine, a non-NATO nation, against nuclear Russia without war powers?”

She wrote:

Greene, who spoke last year at a white nationalist event, was essential to McCarthy’s bid for House speaker earlier this year.

He rewarded her with plum assignments, including a seat on the Homeland Security Committee, despite her history of embracing conspiracy theories and antisemitic rhetoric, and a call this year for a “national divorce” splitting red states from blue ones.

Past and present lawmakers, pundits and observers from both sides of the aisle chimed in to condemn Greene:

