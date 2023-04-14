Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Trashed For Cooking Up Wild Defense Of Alleged Leaker

Critics from the left and right alike tore into conspiracy theorist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene after she tweeted in defense of the suspect arrested on Thursday in a major documents leak.

Jack Teixeira, a 21-year-old member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, was taken into custody by federal agents in connection with a case involving highly sensitive documents on the war in Ukraine that were released online.

Advertisement

The Washington Post said there is video of Teixeira “shouting racist and antisemitic slurs before firing a rifle.”

But Greene (R-Ga.), a close ally of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), fired off a defense of sorts.

“Ask yourself who is the real enemy?” she wrote on Twitter. “A young low level national guardsmen? Or the administration that is waging war in Ukraine, a non-NATO nation, against nuclear Russia without war powers?”

She wrote:

Jake Teixeira is white, male, christian, and antiwar.



That makes him an enemy to the Biden regime.



And he told the truth about troops being on the ground in Ukraine and a lot more.



Ask yourself who is the real enemy?



A young low level national guardsmen?



Or the… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 13, 2023

Advertisement

Greene, who spoke last year at a white nationalist event, was essential to McCarthy’s bid for House speaker earlier this year.

He rewarded her with plum assignments, including a seat on the Homeland Security Committee, despite her history of embracing conspiracy theories and antisemitic rhetoric, and a call this year for a “national divorce” splitting red states from blue ones.

Past and present lawmakers, pundits and observers from both sides of the aisle chimed in to condemn Greene:

McCarthy’s top lieutenant is siding with one of the biggest traitors America has seen. I’m sorry, Marge, being white, male, and Christian is not license to betray your country and put the lives of thousands at risk. But this wouldn’t be the first time she sided with traitors. https://t.co/4RZ0TpECmo — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) April 13, 2023

I am retweeting this tweet about Jack Teixeira from @RepMTG for your consideration. Mr. Teixeira is an alleged traitor to America.



Marjorie Taylor Greene is the face of House Republicans. @SpeakerMcCarthy bends his knee to her, and put her on the Homeland Security Committee. https://t.co/45CwpOhSTY — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) April 14, 2023

Advertisement

Jack Teixeira is white, male, Christian and Anti-American



That makes him an enemy to the US—including those that are white, male & Christian.



Race & religion aren’t the issue. Breaking an oath and helping our enemies are the issues.



You should be removed from the Committee on… https://t.co/Yj65sej27h — Denver Riggleman (@RepRiggleman) April 14, 2023

As a member of the House Homeland Security Committee, I’m calling on @SpeakerMcCarthy to remove Marjorie Taylor Greene immediately from our committee. https://t.co/N3Baz5HAlk — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarcia) April 13, 2023

The guy put American troops' lives in jeopardy. He's not a hero and he is not a victim. He's a criminal. https://t.co/5yicqsG06l — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) April 14, 2023

Could you at least wait until this case is adjudicated? A member of the Homeland Security Cmtee publicly backing a member of the armed services accused of mishandling classified documents over the military justice system is an odd thing to see. — Ray Suarez (@RaySuarezNews) April 14, 2023

Advertisement

No, it makes him an enemy to America. Leaking classified documents, especially this sensitive in nature, is a crime and he should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. His conduct is indefensible and should be universally condemned. https://t.co/Xmj81pAC5O — Congressman Mike Lawler (@RepMikeLawler) April 13, 2023

Marge is an un-American seditionist. https://t.co/sbUB8BXbM3 — Reed Galen (@reedgalen) April 13, 2023

She's saying it's OK to commit crimes and betray American national security as long as you are a white Christian man.



She supports Putin's invasion of Ukraine, and she wants the Ukrainian people to lose the war and be overrun.



And she has a lot of influence over Kevin McCarthy. https://t.co/mB7g7BWZw6 — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) April 13, 2023

"Who is the real enemy?"



How many guesses do I get, you traitorous pinhead? — Benjamin Dreyer (@BCDreyer) April 13, 2023

Who's the real enemy, Self?



Self: The knucklehead fascist above. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) April 14, 2023

Advertisement

Pretty embarrassing for a Republican to defend someone accused of damaging U.S. national security by allegedly stealing and leaking classified U.S. military intelligence https://t.co/Rp0XwyrtpX — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 13, 2023

Will say it again. The GOP is compromised by Russia at highest levels. Russia worked to elect Trump & now him and his followers are delivering for Russia. They are doing what Russia expected its agents in Ukraine to do. But Ukrainians chose to fight. Will Republicans? https://t.co/xBN8wZRIbx — stuart stevens (@stuartpstevens) April 13, 2023

House Intel Committee chairman @RepMikeTurner told me the charges will likely reveal Teixeira “betrayed his country.” https://t.co/GBn765Rjfs — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 13, 2023

Ask who is the real enemy? Why that would be …you. — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) April 13, 2023

You’ve got a real bad habit of siding with traitors… — Lourin Hubbard (@LourinHubbard) April 14, 2023

Advertisement

Of course Marjorie Taylor Greene would celebrate a white, Christian male who revealed America’s intelligence secrets. She’s an idiot. https://t.co/3NPZU8jl35 — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) April 14, 2023

If Jake Teixeira was Black, male, christian, and antiwar, Majorie Taylor Greene’s response would be very different.



I have a feeling she’d call him a traitor for releasing classified documents related to an on-going war, possibly putting soldiers in danger.



…not that she… pic.twitter.com/5NA5HIP3RT — Ryan Shead (@RyanShead) April 13, 2023

Don’t roll your eyes at this or dismiss her as a fringe lunatic. She is smack-ass representative of what is now the mainstream of the GOP. She and the party are decidedly and demonstrably anti-American, pro-Russian threats. If you’re still an R, these are your people. https://t.co/QwXtd4qyXe — Jeff Timmer (@jefftimmer) April 14, 2023

How can this person remain on the Homeland Security Committee? https://t.co/ZlLk21mK8i — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) April 13, 2023

Hey @SpeakerMcCarthy: Remove Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committees immediately, you traitor. — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) April 13, 2023

Advertisement