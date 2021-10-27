Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims Declaration Of Independence Justifies Jan. 6 Attack

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) characterized the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol as “just a riot” on Tuesday and invoked the Declaration of Independence to try and justify it.

The QAnon-supporting lawmaker made the comments during an appearance on “War Room,” a podcast hosted by longtime Donald Trump aide Steve Bannon.

“If you think about what our Declaration of Independence says, it says to overthrow tyrants,” Greene said in defense of the attack. “There is a clear difference between Jan. 6 and the Marxist, Communist revolution, the Antifa, BLM, Democrat ground troops waged on the American people in 2020.”

It was unclear what specific event or events involved “Democrat ground troops” and a “Marxist, Communist revolution,” but Greene said they constituted an attack on innocent Americans, whereas the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection was “just a riot at the Capitol.”

Greene and other right-wing figures have adopted conspiracy theories about the nationwide racial justice protests that followed the police killing of George Floyd to attack Democrats and justify right-wing violence.

She also told Bannon that the “lies of Blue Anon” and “the Democrat media” would “do anything to cause someone like me to be killed, or someone like you, Steve, to be killed” because of the “Democrat lies about us and about January 6th.”

“They’re the real problem in this country,” she added.

The lawmaker then claimed this so-called “Blue Anon” was telling lies about Republicans and “innocent people that were at the Capitol on Jan. 6.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene says "January 6 was just a riot at the Capitol" and media outlets "would do anything to cause someone like me to be killed." pic.twitter.com/YSUqRAnEy4 — David Edwards (@DavidEdwards) October 26, 2021

Nine months after the Capitol attack, more than 680 people have been arrested in connection to it and charged with crimes.

That number is expected to grow as the FBI continues to pore over tips and footage from the day, when a pro-Trump mob laid siege to the Capitol in an effort to overthrow the election after months of disinformation from Trump and his allies, including Greene, about electoral fraud.

Greene is known to endorse an array of bizarre and baseless conspiracy theories and routinely downplays what took place on Jan. 6.

Rolling Stone magazine reported this week that two organizers of the Jan. 6 attack claimed to have participated in dozens of planning meetings with a number of GOP lawmakers ahead of the attack, including Greene.