Marjorie Taylor Greene Wants Chinese Booted For COVID, But Not A Peep About Unvaxxed

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) wants Chinese residents in the U.S. deported because of China’s links to COVID-19.

But Greene, a QAnon disciple who rails against COVID-19 vaccinations, said nothing about unvaccinated Americans, who scientists say not only spread the disease but to serve as incubators for stronger variants of the coronavirus.

If she were in charge, Greene told Donald Trump’s former strategist Steve Bannon on his “War Room” program Wednesday, “I would kick out every Chinese in this country who is loyal” to the communist party because “China tried to kill us, and did kill us, this past year” with COVID-19. “If I had my way, I would come down on China so hard.”

Greene subscribes to the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory that China, where COVID-19 first emerged, deliberately created COVID-19 to kill Americans.

Marjorie Taylor Greene talks about what she would do to the CCP if she was in charge. pic.twitter.com/hiR635BVdy — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) July 21, 2021

But Greene is an outspoken critic of vaccination, which experts say is the best way to save lives as well as suppress and, hopefully, eradicate the pandemic.

“We are going to continue to see preventable cases, hospitalizations and, sadly, deaths among the unvaccinated,” Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky warned earlier this month.

People who refuse to be vaccinated also serve as “incubators” for increasingly stronger variants of COVID-19 that threaten everyone, health experts warn.

“Viruses don’t mutate if they don’t replicate,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House chief medical adviser, last month. “If you give them the opportunity to replicate by allowing them to [spread] from person to person, you’re giving them a perfect opportunity to mutate even more and perhaps evade the vaccine.”

Greene also told Bannon that to punish China she would crank up Trump’s tariffs on the country, apparently mistakenly believing, as the former president did, that China then would have to somehow pay money to the U.S. treasury. In fact, U.S. importers of Chinese goods pay the tariffs. Economists from the Federal Reserve Bank in New York estimated that Trump’s Chinese tariffs cost American businesses and consumers $3 billion a month in increased prices in 2018.

