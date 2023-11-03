Marjorie Taylor Greene Hilariously Self-Owns With Simple Dictionary Definition

Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) was brought to book on X, formerly Twitter, after she shared the dictionary definition of a word she’d used to rant about fellow House Republicans.
After Greene had slammed as “feckless” the House Republicans who’d voted down her resolution to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) ― whom she had accused of “antisemitic activity” over her anti-Israel comments ― Greene shared the definition of the term.
It was defined as “lacking initiative or strength of character.”
Merriam-Webster dictionary, meanwhile, defines the term as meaning “weak, ineffective” and “worthless, irresponsible.”
Synonyms include “ineffectual,” “ineffective” and “inefficient.”
X users suggested it was a self-own for the conspiracy theory-peddling extremist congresswoman: