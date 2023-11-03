What's Hot

PoliticsMarjorie Taylor Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene Hilariously Self-Owns With Simple Dictionary Definition

The far-right Republican summed herself up perfectly with her post, said Twitter users.
Lee Moran
By 

Reporter, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) was brought to book on X, formerly Twitter, after she shared the dictionary definition of a word she’d used to rant about fellow House Republicans.

After Greene had slammed as “feckless” the House Republicans who’d voted down her resolution to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) ― whom she had accused of “antisemitic activity” over her anti-Israel comments ― Greene shared the definition of the term.

It was defined as “lacking initiative or strength of character.”

Merriam-Webster dictionary, meanwhile, defines the term as meaning “weak, ineffective” and “worthless, irresponsible.”

Synonyms include “ineffectual,” “ineffective” and “inefficient.”

X users suggested it was a self-own for the conspiracy theory-peddling extremist congresswoman:

Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot