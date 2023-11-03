Marjorie Taylor Greene Hilariously Self-Owns With Simple Dictionary Definition

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) was brought to book on X, formerly Twitter, after she shared the dictionary definition of a word she’d used to rant about fellow House Republicans.

After Greene had slammed as “feckless” the House Republicans who’d voted down her resolution to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) ― whom she had accused of “antisemitic activity” over her anti-Israel comments ― Greene shared the definition of the term.

It was defined as “lacking initiative or strength of character.”

In case anyone doesn’t know what feckless means. pic.twitter.com/g3NgHDVFSC — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 2, 2023

Merriam-Webster dictionary, meanwhile, defines the term as meaning “weak, ineffective” and “worthless, irresponsible.”

Synonyms include “ineffectual,” “ineffective” and “inefficient.”

X users suggested it was a self-own for the conspiracy theory-peddling extremist congresswoman:

Self own of the day 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Kevin James (@KevinJa52749283) November 2, 2023

Is this describe ourselves day? — THE UNITED SPOT (@THEUNITEDSPOT_) November 2, 2023

Weird flex. But I agree. It describes you perfectly. — Machine Pun Kelly 🇺🇦 (@KellyScaletta) November 2, 2023

In case anyone doesn’t know what a cult is. pic.twitter.com/D06t01ec32 — Dulce (@HeavenLeeOps) November 2, 2023

There’s a picture of you next to that word. — David Weissman ✡️ (@davidmweissman) November 2, 2023

We know you are. — King Áed™ (@KingAodh) November 2, 2023

Got it ! Projection ! — Sandy (@sandiechill) November 2, 2023