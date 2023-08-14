Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Stirs Mockery With Question About 'Proven' Trump

Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) really, really doesn’t think Donald Trump should have to debate his 2024 Republican rivals.
At the weekend, Greene backed Trump’s vow to skip the Fox News-hosted first debate in Milwaukee on Aug. 23. She asked on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter: “Why would President Trump have to debate the other candidates?”
“He already has a PROVEN track record of the best 4 years in America!!” Greene continued. “The American people don’t need to hear his ideas, we’ve already lived his policies, loved them, and want more!! The primary is over.”
Some critics said any presidential candidate should be made to prove their mettle on the debate stage. Others agreed Trump had a “PROVEN” track record, but not one they wanted to be repeated.