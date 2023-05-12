Extremist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Thursday praised former President Donald Trump for his controversial, lie-filled town hall on CNN — calling it “outstanding.”

The far-right congresswoman claimed she “laughed and laughed” with the former president after his appearance on Wednesday.

“I enjoyed congratulating President Trump on his outstanding town hall and undefeated record against CNN,” the conspiracy theory-peddling lawmaker tweeted alongside an image of herself on a cell phone.

“They had to air him telling the truth about how the 2020 election was rigged and stolen,” she added, referencing Trump’s on air peddling of his baseless election claims.

“We laughed and laughed,” Greene concluded the post.

Critics certainly weren’t tickled by her tweet, though:

You are practically begging to be his VP aren’t you? — David Weissman ✡️ (@davidmweissman) May 12, 2023

If it’s trashy and lies of course you do. — Naomi (@Nomie1971) May 11, 2023

That's because governing is a joke to you. — Bruce Tomaso (@brucetomaso) May 11, 2023

Undefeated record? Not sure what that even means. Sad what you're doing to this country by saying the election was rigged. — TMajestic 🦋 (@soapmaker10) May 11, 2023