Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'Repent' Earthquake Tweet Shakes Up Internet

Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R) shook up the internet on Friday by suggesting the earthquake in New York and Monday’s pending eclipse were messages from God to repent.
The Georgia Republican took to X, formerly Twitter, on Friday and suggested that there was a higher meaning behind the natural phenomena.
She even dropped the G-word in her post.
“God is sending America strong signs to tell us to repent,” she wrote. “Earthquakes and eclipses and many more things to come. I pray that our country listens.”
Although God was unavailable for comment (probably because he’s focused on picking winners for the NCAA Tournament), folks on social media offered their own takes on Greene’s tweet.
Of course, one person noted that God may indeed be sending a message, considering how close the quake came to former President Donald Trump’s Bedminster golf club.
Greene’s former colleague, Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), tried to explain that eclipses are really common, and so are earthquakes, and probably not signs from the great beyond.
Others chimed in with their own thoughts.
One person responded by blaming the current weather conditions on three of Greene’s most famous gaffes.
Others suggested that if God is sending a message, maybe it’s for Greene to “stop being a horrible person.”
Another person felt obliged to do a time check.