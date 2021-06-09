Marjorie Taylor Greene: I Don’t Believe In Evolution, That Type Of So-Called 'Science'

Conspiracy theory-endorsing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) probably shocked no one with her latest anti-evolution declaration about science.

“I don’t believe in evolution,” the QAnon adherent told former Trump White House strategist Steve Bannon on his “Real America’s Voice” podcast this week.

“I don’t believe in that type of so-called science. I don’t believe in evolution. I believe in God,” Greene continued, gesturing with air quotes during a discussion about the potential origin of the coronavirus. An estimated 40% of Americans believe God created humans as described in the Bible, according to a 2019 poll.

Watch the video here:

Greene has become a GOP celebrity for peddling racist and antisemitic conspiracies, including a claim about Jewish space lasers starting wildfires in California. She was removed from her House committee assignments in February after she liked social media posts calling for the execution of prominent Democrats.

Last month, she likened House mask mandates to the Holocaust.