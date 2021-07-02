Facebook warned Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) in an automated message that she could have been exposed to extremist content and the irony did not go unnoticed by critics.

The conspiracy theory-endorsing Georgia Republican, who’s previously claimed Jewish space lasers started wildfires in California and likened House mask mandates to the Holocaust, on Thursday tweeted a screenshot of the note:

I have to say I sure am glad that Facebook cares about me like this.



I’m going to have to ask them to protect me bc I’ve been exposed to the radical Democrat’s bills this week which certainly is extremist content. pic.twitter.com/4Cg5PJOW7h — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) July 2, 2021

“Violent groups try to manipulate your anger and disappointment,” read Facebook’s message. “You can take action now to protect yourself and others.” It also suggested Greene “get support from experts.”

“I have to say I sure am glad that Facebook cares about me like this,” snarked Greene in her tweet, later claiming she’d been “exposed to the radical Democrat’s (sic) bills this week which certainly is extremist content.”

Critics pointed out the self-own:

You were exposed to your own post. — Double_Anarchy (@Double_Anarchy3) July 2, 2021

Tell me you align with radicalized misinformation without telling me. https://t.co/BkbQ5bZJgR — Allen Altcoin (@AllenAltcoin) July 2, 2021

We’re you harassing yourself on Facebook? — Juror #3 (@rkymtniww) July 2, 2021

Facebook needs to learn that some people ARE the harmful extremist content. — Rachel Wilder (@RachelTheWilder) July 2, 2021

She’s posting a self own. https://t.co/rFXV5OXjvr — aaron delay (@Aarond138) July 2, 2021

If you can't recognize the obvious I certainly won't point it out to you tonight — Sonny (@sonnycharette) July 2, 2021

"exposed to harmful extremist content recently"

Facebook is referring to the latest rally with Trump, of course. — Julio Cesar ☕🚬♉ (@xiruahu) July 2, 2021

Yeah…not sure this flatters you the way you think it does… — Ed Duco (@HardBoiledEddie) July 2, 2021

You have literally made a living off of extremist content. — Sisyphus Of Wisdom (@SisyphusUnleas) July 2, 2021