Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘Favorite’ Trump Question Gets The Answers You’d Expect

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) had a question about Donald Trump for people on X ― but the answers might not have been quite what she was hoping for.
Greene, a conspiracy theorist who in 2022 spoke at a white nationalist event, asked people to share their “favorite thing” about Trump, and started out by naming her own.
She said Trump ― who routinely attacks and demonizes anyone who disagrees with him ― is “genuinely kind hearted and caring about everyone.” She also said Trump, who has been involved in a string of business failures and bankruptcies, “is one of the best I’ve observed” at running a business.
Greene’s tweet got plenty of replies ― but many of those “favorite things” about the former president were not exactly sincere, and more than a few referenced his conviction on 34 felony charges in New York:
My favorite thing about Donald Trump https://t.co/bi3ivcNIKQ pic.twitter.com/gNjCgjiRCC— greg the menace (@mistergeezy) June 5, 2024
Nice?— RocknRollDem (@Soxfan311) June 5, 2024
Here’s the times he’s called for violence: https://t.co/nSY6UXgg3J
Here’s the times he’s lied:https://t.co/wRLf83nC9t
Here’s the times he’s said weird shit about his daughters:https://t.co/Kqy88rsufY https://t.co/o6iV0dHHA1
I absolutely love love love that Donald Trump is a convicted felon X 34. So great! 🥰🥰🥰 https://t.co/DqhhArkg5T— Nicole Hodges 🇺🇸 (@nicoleshodges) June 5, 2024
MY favorite thing about Donald Trump is that he was stupid enough to falsify business records and then have a jury of his peers convict him of 34 felony charges. His integrity and intelligence matches yours Marj, which by the way is my favorite thing about you. Sheer stupidity. https://t.co/nGrBPFaRdp— 🌊Teresa Is A Loving GA Democrat 🌊 (@Asweetdiversion) June 5, 2024
A nice person that mocks the disabled and brags about sexually assaulting women. Got ya! 👍🏻 https://t.co/K3dxwLLODs— Michaela Kelly 🇺🇸🇮🇪🇮🇹🇺🇦 (@IrishMsKelly) June 5, 2024
I love the way he plays the accordion to let everyone know he's lying https://t.co/hM0V1o4msL pic.twitter.com/F6fT5O2TO3— Fed Up Mama (@fedupmama22) June 5, 2024
That's easy.— The Fact Checker (@MonitorFake) June 5, 2024
My favorite thing about Trump is that he's a convicted felon.
No brainer.
My favorite thing about the Former Guy is that he was convicted of 34 felonies, and is facing another 54 felony counts over various jurisdictions.— 🌊🌊 🌊Devin Nunes’ Cow’s Attorney 🌊 🌊 🌊 (@KeithWillWynne) June 5, 2024
That’s my favorite by far.
You know this is all complete bs in another attempt to try to humanize Trump— kj martin - Reporting & blocking all spam accts (@martin_kj) June 5, 2024
If he was actually these things
she wouldn't need to say them now https://t.co/ZQP6RDU3rz
I have 34 favorite things https://t.co/fRyn4K1gJf— whatshisface™️ 🍻🎸🏈🍕🫧🫧🫧 (@whatyadrinking_) June 5, 2024
