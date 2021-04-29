Marjorie Taylor Greene Sinks To New 'Level Of Dumb' In Biden Speech Criticism

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) dropped to another “level of dumb” for blasting President Joe Biden’s push Wednesday to expand free education, one Twitter critic said.

In an address to Congress, the president outlined a vast “American Families Plan,” which among other things would create free universal pre-K and two years of tuition-free community college.

But the QAnon-supporting Greene, who was stripped of her House committee assignments for spouting tinfoil-hat theories, bashed the proposal as just another conspiracy.

“Federally funded school from age 3 to 20 doesn’t sound like education, it sounds like indoctrination,” she tweeted. “All at your expense. By force in the form of taxes.”

Twitter educated Greene, reminding her that “federally funded education” covers the public education system already in place.

Oddly, Greene seemed to generally understand the concept of free public schools in a tweet earlier in the day backing parents revolting against student mask mandates. “Taxes pay for the schools,” she wrote.

But she appeared to forget that during Biden’s speech.

You really should know that public schools are already funded by tax dollars...and adding 4 years to public education is brilliant! — Mom of Twins 👩‍👧‍👦@🏡 (@momoftwins2016) April 29, 2021

So are you saying that you think there shouldn't be public schools? — DemocracyDiesInDarkness (@dies_democracy) April 29, 2021

Hell of a position for someone who was previously on the House Education Committee. — ShehanJH (@ShehanJ4) April 29, 2021

I'm not even sure there is a term for this level of dumb. 🤦‍♂️ — Rique Rose #EqualityAct 🏳️‍🌈 (@rique_rose) April 29, 2021

Public schooling in America, whoever heard of such a thing.. crazy! — Elzie (@et757022) April 29, 2021

It's so weird. I taught for 26 years. I could have sworn we received federal funds. Every year. Like clockwork. — Bobbie Smith (@bobisita) April 29, 2021

Ooof wait until you learn how education works. — Edgar Ramos (@Eggman85) April 29, 2021

An honest question for you: what do you think of federally-funded, mandated education from 5-18? — Joe Rawley (@JoeNick78) April 29, 2021

I'm against school for kids!!! Let them all be homeschooled, by families where both parents have to work already!! It's not in our best interests to have a well educated populace.



Children should be indoctrinated at home instead! pic.twitter.com/vJwI5dsrmv — Andrew D. (@atothej428) April 29, 2021