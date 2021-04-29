Marjorie Taylor Greene Sinks To New 'Level Of Dumb' In Biden Speech Criticism

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) dropped to another “level of dumb” for blasting President Joe Biden’s push Wednesday to expand free education, one Twitter critic said.
In an address to Congress, the president outlined a vast “American Families Plan,” which among other things would create free universal pre-K and two years of tuition-free community college.
But the QAnon-supporting Greene, who was stripped of her House committee assignments for spouting tinfoil-hat theories, bashed the proposal as just another conspiracy.
“Federally funded school from age 3 to 20 doesn’t sound like education, it sounds like indoctrination,” she tweeted. “All at your expense. By force in the form of taxes.”
Twitter educated Greene, reminding her that “federally funded education” covers the public education system already in place.
Oddly, Greene seemed to generally understand the concept of free public schools in a tweet earlier in the day backing parents revolting against student mask mandates. “Taxes pay for the schools,” she wrote.
But she appeared to forget that during Biden’s speech.