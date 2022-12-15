Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) this week referred to the various GOP factions that are meeting weekly to discuss strategy for when Republicans take control of the House of Representatives as “the five families.”

“The five families, you know the reference, the five families are parts of our conference, all the different parts,” the extremist congresswoman told former Trump White House chief strategist Steve Bannon on his “War Room” show.

“We are coming together and having discussions on how we are going to govern in the majority,” said Greene. “And it’s literally my favorite meeting of the week.”

Greene didn’t explicitly explain her “five families” reference, but it was more than likely an allusion to the mob.

Marjorie Taylor Greene said Republican House factions are holding weekly meetings in Kevin McCarthy’s office, calling themselves, “the five families.” pic.twitter.com/aeWx4w8i6b — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) December 13, 2022

Cutting to a break, Bannon appeared to suggest it wasn’t the best nickname.

“I hope that those meetings turn out better than the five families meetings in ’The Godfather,” he said. “They went to war.”

Critics on Twitter chimed in:

Has she ever even seen The Godfather? All the heads of 'the five families' get taken out simultaneously. — Nojh Onlenn (@wheelwatcher11) December 14, 2022

Crime families? — Lethal Dose (@LethalDose15) December 13, 2022