Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) presided over the House as speaker pro tempore on Wednesday, a development that drew fierce criticism.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) temporarily handed the gavel to Greene, who in recent weeks has called for a “national divorce.”

“I hereby appoint the honorable Marjorie Taylor Greene to act as speaker pro tempore on this day. Signed, Kevin McCarthy” pic.twitter.com/Em5JsIH5uW — Acyn (@Acyn) March 8, 2023

Spotlight-seeking Greene played a pivotal role in McCarthy winning his drawn-out bid for the speakership.

After his victory, McCarthy reportedly later declared his political love for Greene, saying he’d “never leave” and “always take care” of her.

Critics shuddered at the conspiracy theory-endorsing, Donald Trump-loving Georgia congresswoman sitting in the speaker’s chair.

Kevin McCarthy is a Speaker in name only - MTG owns him.



And this is a distraction away from the tapes he released to Tucker Carlson — 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐝𝐢 (@ChidiNwatu) March 8, 2023

“The honorable” Marjorie Taylor Greene, said no one sane — Scott Dworkin (@funder) March 8, 2023

Kevin McCarthy just appointed the real Speaker of the House.



Absolutely despicable to reward her. — Aaron Parnas (@AaronParnas) March 8, 2023

Oh sweet Lord this has to be a joke?!! — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) March 8, 2023

Fire all the script-writers. The story has become unbelievable. — Brett Pransky (@BrettPransky) March 8, 2023

Kevin McCarthy continues to insult Congress and the American people by anointing an insurrectionist to act as Speaker. This is vile. — Jen Psaki’s Head Tilt (@bidonkules) March 8, 2023

Worst cosplay ever. — Steve Blum (@blumspew) March 8, 2023

What a joke. #SpeakerKevinMcCarthy sold his soul so this could happen. — Robert Lusetich (@RobertLusetich) March 8, 2023

Nothing honorable about any of this. — Craig Newman (@craignewman) March 8, 2023

This is fucking terrifying. — Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) March 8, 2023

Marjorie Taylor Greene sitting in the House speaker's chair. This ought to scare the shit out of all of us. https://t.co/GFLCr9mtBk — Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) March 8, 2023