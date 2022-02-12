Extremist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Friday addressed the dayslong mockery she received for her “gazpacho police” gaffe, receiving even more ridicule in response.

The conspiracy theorist used her congressional account on Twitter to attempt to spin the embarrassing error — in which she confused the name of Adolf Hitler’s secret police, the Gestapo, for the chilled soup — into an attack on President Joe Biden.

“Some of us slip up a word every now and then, but Joe Biden doesn’t even know the words coming out of his mouth practically all the time,” she wrote, trotting out a well-worn right-wing talking point about the president.

Greene then evoked one of former President Donald Trump’s more bizarre posts on the platform, writing: “So in the famous words of some one I hold dear.. Covfefe!”

Some of us slip up a word every now and then, but Joe Biden doesn’t even know the words coming out of his mouth practically all the time.



The good news is that the people know the difference.



So in the famous words of some one I hold dear.. Covfefe! https://t.co/M1nsl3XUY6 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) February 11, 2022

Critics doubted Greene’s explanation, with some also questioning why she was tweeting in the first place given how her personal account was banned in January over violations of its COVID standards. Twitter did not nix her congressional account, which she continues to use to attack opponents.

You didn’t slip up; you thought you were using the correct word. — Greg Jewell (@GregJewell15) February 12, 2022

Best example yet, this is just misinformation, playing on our strongest negative emotions. If she actually cared what is happening to our country and her constituents she wouldn't try to rile up her followers against fellow citizens https://t.co/R0Zmk2HHSr — ❤️ (@AmyRangel) February 12, 2022

It wasn't a slip up hun — 🎺 Ruben From Deep ⛹🏻‍♂️ (@RubenFromDeep) February 11, 2022

You have the best words, Marge. You know all the best words. You are a very stable genius. — Rosie (@littlerosieree) February 12, 2022

Slip up? Really? Looked pretty rehearsed. Nice job. — David Hartley (@datahuman) February 12, 2022

Let them eat soup. — Barbara Slavin (@barbaraslavin1) February 12, 2022

Oh it’s not the one word hunny but good try. — Chad (@pchaddy) February 11, 2022

Some one — Mankrik’s Wife (@Marty_Shannon) February 12, 2022

I don’t think this is the burn you think it is….. — Dr. Ryan Fitzgerald (@FitzgeraldDPM) February 12, 2022

You didn’t slip up. You actually didn’t know the word. — Dawn (@dafw333) February 12, 2022