Marjorie Taylor Greene

Chris Hayes: Here's When Marjorie Taylor Greene 'Let The Truth Slip’ On George Santos

The MSNBC anchor suggested far-right Republican Greene revealed the real reason for the serial liar's stepping down from House committees.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes on Tuesday said far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) had “let the truth slip about what really motivated” serial liar Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) to step down from his House committee assignments.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) “tried to make it seem like stepping down was entirely Santos’ idea and that it was just about the ongoing investigations into his campaign finances,” noted Hayes.

Hayes then broadcast footage of Greene saying: “He just felt like that there was so much drama, really, over the situation, and especially what we’re doing to work to remove (Minnesota Democratic Rep.) Ilhan Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee.”

“Ah yes. Of course, there you have it,” said Hayes, suggesting Republicans “wanted to clear the decks, get rid of this annoying argument.”

“So, now, they can move to kick congresswoman Omar off Foreign Affairs for absolutely no valid reason because George Santos, who should never have been put on any committees in the first place, really, when you think about it, has given up his assignments,” he continued. “All the while insisting he has done nothing wrong.”

