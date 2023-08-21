Marjorie Taylor Greene Jokes About Natural Disaster To Insult A Political Foe

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) invited social media scorn on Sunday by making light of tropical storm Hilary to insult frequent GOP target Hillary Clinton.
Greene retweeted a meme of the former Democratic presidential candidate’s head tracking Hilary, the first tropical storm to hit California in 84 years. The downgraded hurricane flooded parts of Southern California, generating mudslides and forcing first responders to rescue people from swollen rivers.
“Hillary downgraded to a tropical storm,” Greene wrote, using the spelling for Clinton rather than the storm. “She can’t even succeed as a hurricane but likely still deadly.. First tropical storm in 84 years, stay safe California!”
Greene’s dubious attempt at a political dig didn’t go ignored on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.
Critics called her “a sick loser,” “unprofessional” and a “vile individual” who may find herself at the wrong end of “karma” for her insensitivity.