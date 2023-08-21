Marjorie Taylor Greene Jokes About Natural Disaster To Insult A Political Foe

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) invited social media scorn on Sunday by making light of tropical storm Hilary to insult frequent GOP target Hillary Clinton.

Greene retweeted a meme of the former Democratic presidential candidate’s head tracking Hilary, the first tropical storm to hit California in 84 years. The downgraded hurricane flooded parts of Southern California, generating mudslides and forcing first responders to rescue people from swollen rivers.

“Hillary downgraded to a tropical storm,” Greene wrote, using the spelling for Clinton rather than the storm. “She can’t even succeed as a hurricane but likely still deadly.. First tropical storm in 84 years, stay safe California!”

Greene’s dubious attempt at a political dig didn’t go ignored on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Critics called her “a sick loser,” “unprofessional” and a “vile individual” who may find herself at the wrong end of “karma” for her insensitivity.

This is so unprofessional coming from a member of Congress. There are people in the path of this hurricane who are extremely scared and worried. Sending a tweet like this is such a low point for anyone. — Dianne Callahan (@DianneCallaha16) August 20, 2023

The moment I heard its name I knew someone somewhere in Magadonia would be "making connections" - this is way over the top. — Scott Simanski (@scottsimanski) August 20, 2023

Only you would make fun of a natural disaster. What a sick loser — Taylor Lianne Chandler, BCTCT (@RealTayChaTLC) August 21, 2023

You are a vile individual. Of course you would take any opportunity you could, even with millions of people in harms way, to mock another. You are a jealous, wannabe and karma is coming for you. — Scott Bauer (@cboesib) August 20, 2023

Grow up — 👣Jarett & 🐾Lilly vs EVERYTHING (@JLVsTW1) August 20, 2023

(☝🏽) Umm, is anyone going to tell her the correct spelling of the hurricane is actually spelled *HILARY*?



Anyone?? — ⚡️✨Antonio✨⚡️ (@antoniodjtone) August 21, 2023

People’s lives are at risk there really nothing funny about this — Avery (@AvrryOctober) August 20, 2023

Making fun of a natural disaster. Very mature. — Double_Anarchy (@Double_Anarchy3) August 20, 2023

Imagine being disappointed that one of our states isn’t going to be hit with a hurricane because it’s less amusing to you. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) August 20, 2023