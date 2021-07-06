Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Holocaust Museum Visit Fails To Stop Her Vaccine Comparisons

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s visit to the Holocaust Museum just weeks ago apparently has not stopped the Georgia Republican from comparing vaccines to Nazi-era Germany.

The far-right congresswoman known for spreading conspiracy theories tweeted on Tuesday claiming that COVID-19 “is a political tool used to control people” because President Joe Biden is encouraging Americans to get vaccinated against the virus.

“People have a choice, they don’t need your medical brown shirts showing up at their door ordering vaccinations,” she said on Twitter. “You can’t force people to be part of the human experiment.”

Greene was responding to a video clip of Biden explaining his administration’s plan to make sure every person in the country has the opportunity to get vaccinated against COVID-19. She accused Biden of endorsing vaccines that are not approved by the Food and Drug Administration, even though the FDA approved them for emergency use and even after months of people getting safely vaccinated has led to reduced infections, hospitalizations and deaths.

Greene has a history of anti-Semitic remarks, specifically comparing public health recommendations during the pandemic to actions during the Holocaust, which has earned rebukes from member of both political parties.

On May 25, Greene tweeted an article about a Tennessee market allowing vaccinated workers and employees to enter the store unmasked, with employees wearing a logo on their name tags to show they’ve been vaccinated and are allowed to go maskless. The congresswoman compared the logo to Jewish Europeans being forced to wear a yellow star during the Holocaust.

Greene also tweeted an article about the University of Virginia allowing only vaccinated students on campus in the fall, with the caveat that students can be exempted for religious or health reasons as long as they agree to be regularly tested. The lawmaker said that it “appears Nazi practices have already begun on our youth.”

The Republican criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s mandate that members of Congress wear a mask on the House floor. Greene received a formal warning for violating that rule.

“We can look back at a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star, and …. were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany,” she said in a radio interview. “This is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about.”

Evelyn Hockstein via Reuters Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) holds a press conference outside the U.S. Capitol following a private visit to the Holocaust Museum on June 14.

In June, Greene held a press conference in which she apologized for her anti-Semitic comments and said she had visited the museum that day to learn more about the horrors of the Nazi genocide, though the congresswoman ― and most people ― were already aware of the Holocaust’s horrors without visiting a museum.

During that same press conference, Greene refused to withdraw her comparison of the modern Democratic Party to the National Socialist Party of Nazi-era Germany, would not admit knowing many QAnon followers are Holocaust deniers and rejected denouncing former President Donald Trump’s suggestion that there were good people on both sides during the neo-Nazi violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017.

Greene’s tweet on Tuesday is believed to be her first public remark comparing public health recommendations to Nazi Germany since visiting the museum. Her comparison to the so-called Brownshirts, a paramilitary wing of the Nazi Party, likened the public health measures to the Sturmabteilung’s violent intimidation of Jews. The Holocaust Museum did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment on Greene’s tweet.

Major voices in Greene’s own party criticized her previous remarks, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

“Marjorie is wrong, and her intentional decision to compare the horrors of the Holocaust with wearing masks is appalling,” McCarthy said in May. “The Holocaust is the greatest atrocity committed in history. The fact that this needs to be stated today is very troubling. Let me be clear: The House Republican Conference condemns this language.”

But despite these public condemnations, Republican leaders still don’t believe Greene’s actions are bad enough to warrant her expulsion, which would require a two-thirds vote of the House GOP caucus. McCarthy did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment on Tuesday’s tweet.