Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Ripped For Her Most Callous Coronavirus Claims Yet

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) believes the impact of coronavirus in hospitals is limited to crowding in the waiting rooms rather than the ERs and ICUs.
As for those who die?
“We’re human, we can’t live forever,” the conspiracy theorist lawmaker said on Real America’s Voice, which describes itself as a “platform for patriots all across America who care about traditional values”:
Greene also cast doubt on the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines and even the pandemic itself.
“It doesn’t seem to be that effective, especially with COVID-19 raging across the country ― at least, that’s what the media tells us every single day,” she said.
But it was Greene’s comments about hospitals that really drew attention on social media, where she claimed the facilities weren’t overwhelmed by coronavirus patients.
“Everyone needs to get back to common sense and remember that we’re human, we can’t live forever, we are going to catch all kinds of diseases and illnesses and other viruses and we get hurt sometimes,” she said.
