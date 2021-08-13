Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Ripped For Her Most Callous Coronavirus Claims Yet

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) believes the impact of coronavirus in hospitals is limited to crowding in the waiting rooms rather than the ERs and ICUs.

As for those who die?

“We’re human, we can’t live forever,” the conspiracy theorist lawmaker said on Real America’s Voice, which describes itself as a “platform for patriots all across America who care about traditional values”:

Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene on COVID case surge: "Yes, the waiting rooms get full. But guess what? The waiting rooms are full of all kinds of things, not just COVID," adding "we're human, we can't live forever" pic.twitter.com/cA13oU7kAV — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) August 12, 2021

Greene also cast doubt on the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines and even the pandemic itself.

“It doesn’t seem to be that effective, especially with COVID-19 raging across the country ― at least, that’s what the media tells us every single day,” she said.

But it was Greene’s comments about hospitals that really drew attention on social media, where she claimed the facilities weren’t overwhelmed by coronavirus patients.

“Everyone needs to get back to common sense and remember that we’re human, we can’t live forever, we are going to catch all kinds of diseases and illnesses and other viruses and we get hurt sometimes,” she said.

Twitter users let her have it:

I'm old enough to remember GOP hysteria over Obama's 'death panels'. Literally nothing this party says is in good faith or consistent. https://t.co/GRY0XJKqKI — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) August 12, 2021

Liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Come on, two out of three ain't bad. https://t.co/Cs0lvzkcjr — Schooley (@Rschooley) August 12, 2021

"Siri, show me reason we can't have nice things." https://t.co/SeOcemJPUn — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 13, 2021

Here's a tip, MTG. The place with the magazines is the waiting room. The place with the ventilators and the heart monitors and the IV stands and the unconscious people is the ICU. Please tell your idiot friends. https://t.co/Dx3oQXVbFJ — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) August 12, 2021

Political elites telling you "we can't live forever" as they pretend to represent the everyman will go down as some of the darkest political rhetoric of the pandemic. https://t.co/PYYnJiY77q — Sturgeon's Law (@Sturgeons_Law) August 12, 2021

She claims to be pro-life, but clearly isn't very concerned about preserving life. https://t.co/9qKXqzNFqz — Brian Greer (@Tekneek) August 12, 2021

Member of Congress doesn't know the difference between "waiting rooms" and "intensive care units." https://t.co/1jwa8FTwdf — Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) August 12, 2021

This just in from Republicans, "just fucking die, plebs." https://t.co/GHNULH3qYJ — 𝗥𝘂𝘀𝘁𝘆 "Doc" 𝗖𝗼𝗵𝗹 (@neuralculture) August 12, 2021

Pro-life until you're born.

Pro-death as soon as you're born, https://t.co/c3j53bK0pi — Jed Shugerman (@jedshug) August 13, 2021

This new Beowulf translation doesn't quite do it for me. https://t.co/2e2H13R4hV — Norse Mythology (@NorseMythNews) August 12, 2021

No, we can't live forever, but maybe we could make it to Tuesday or Wednesday...? https://t.co/FfJlyoM66r — Joel Canfield (@JoelCanfield) August 12, 2021