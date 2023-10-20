Marjorie Taylor Greene Accidentally Reveals Truth About House Republicans

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) slammed her own conference on Thursday as the House descended further into chaos more than two weeks after a far-right revolt forced Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) out of the speaker’s office.

“Our conference has a responsibility to the American people, to our districts, to work together and unify, and this conference is absolutely broken,” she said.

Advertisement

House Republicans have been unable to select a new leader, with Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) falling short in two attempts.

That’s caused business to grind to a halt, with a looming deadline to pass the fiscal bills needed to keep the government operating.

But Greene, a conspiracy theorist who once spoke at a white nationalist event and earlier this month claimed she would only support Donald Trump for House speaker, also slammed calls for a compromise that would allow Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) more power in his role so that bills could get passed.

“Republican voters work too hard to give us the majority for us to enter some sort of temporary speakership,” Greene told reporters.