Republicans Reveal Exactly What Marjorie Taylor Greene Stands For, Using Her Own Words

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) receives a scathing reminder of her past controversial comments in a GOP group’s new attack ad.

The Republican Accountability Project spot uses footage of the conspiracy theory-endorsing Georgia Republican to show exactly what she stands for —such as the harassment of school shooting survivors and endorsement of violence to overturn the 2020 election result.

“Because of all the immoral, un-American things Marjorie Taylor Greene stands for, we don’t stand with her,” the narrator of the ad says of the Donald Trump sypcophant.

Watch the video here:

The release of the 57-second spot follows Greene’s claim this week to have raised $3.2 million despite being, she alleged on Twitter, “the most attacked freshman member of Congress in history.”

It’s slated to air on Fox News in Greene’s district next week, according to the group, which is part of the never-Trump conservative organization Defending Democracy Together.