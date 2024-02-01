Marjorie Taylor Greene Accidentally Turns 'Indictable' Into Dirty Word

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) became the subject of social media snark after a video of her mispronouncing the word “indictable” went viral Thursday.
Greene’s gaffe actually occurred Tuesday during a meeting by the House Homeland Security Committee that was debating whether or not Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas should be impeached for his handling of the U.S.-Mexico border crisis.
But one mispronunciation turned her statement into a hilarious mess.
“This historical evidence is overwhelming that the Founding Fathers intended impeachment to be used to deal with the commission of ‘in-dick-table’ crimes and the abuse of power,” she said.
Not surprisingly, many users on X, formerly Twitter, were greatly amused at Greene’s unintentional double entendre ― with some of them making a callback to last summer when she displayed what looked like naked pictures of Hunter Biden during a meeting by the House Oversight Committee.
Some wondered the exact meaning of “in-dick-ta-ble.”
Others subtly suggested the Georgia congresswoman might not be an intellectual giant.
One person suggested that maybe politicians should learn the proper way to pronounce legal terms before they can use them as political weapons.
Greene’s blunder over the proper way to say “indictable” isn’t her first verbal flub.
Back in February 2022, she famously accused then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of using the “Gazpacho Police.”