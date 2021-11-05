Marjorie Taylor Greene Complains That Her Anti-Biden Sign In Capitol Is Missing

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is apparently unhappy that someone removed the anti-Joe Biden sign posted outside her office in the Capitol on Wednesday — just days after she shrugged off the havoc that Donald Trump supporters wreaked in the same building on Jan. 6.

Greene tweeted that someone “stole” a sign she’d put up in a corridor of the Capitol that said, “Let’s Go Brandon.” The phrase has become popular in right-wing circles since a sportscaster at a NASCAR race mistook a chant of “Fuck Joe Biden” for “Let’s go Brandon.”

Greene also griped that someone “tore off a few of the lovely letters from nice people” she had taped to the wall.

Last night someone stole my Let’s Go Brandon sign and tore off a few of the lovely letters from nice people too.



They must have been really upset about that little red wave on Tuesday.



I’ll have a new sign up shortly.



Maybe a different one with a message from an “expert.” pic.twitter.com/dtKHIqHoac — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 4, 2021

Greene said last week that the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6 was “just a riot,” and that participants were exercising their rights under the Declaration of Independence to overthrow a government.

The costs of repairing damage from the attack and paying for related security expenses topped $30 million early this year, and that figure is expected to keep growing, Architect of the Capitol J. Brett Blanton testified before lawmakers in February.

Historical statues, murals and furniture were damaged, mainly from pepper spray and residue from other chemical irritants, he testified.

Apparently, that doesn’t hold a candle to the loss of a “Let’s Go Brandon” sign.

Greene’s critics on Twitter loved pointing out the irony.

Yeah it's all fun and games until it happens to you. pic.twitter.com/Py8vL5ABAu — The Pro from Dover (@tpfd10012) November 4, 2021

Maybe it was one of these upstanding citizens... pic.twitter.com/fjD1lplw6C — TurtleSoup (@TSoup16) November 4, 2021

🤣🤣🤣 imagine that…a taste of your own medicine!!!! Looks tacky!!!! Take all that crap down!!!! — 💙🇺🇸 Angela 🇺🇸💙 (@GyeaLlc) November 4, 2021

Others piled on Greene for the letters she has taped to the wall outside her office.

Your wall outside your office still has the maturity of the message board in a locker. — Sonny (@sonnycharette) November 4, 2021

What kind of person needs to paste letters on their wall to try to make themselves look “good”? This is sad. — RJ (@RJWlms) November 4, 2021

Since she doesn’t have committee work she has tons of time for hall decorating. — ✨Dianne The History Teacher✨ (@TxBuckeyeBabe) November 4, 2021

The least productive member of congress announces she will have plenty of time to work on her art project. — Philly (@Jadair) November 4, 2021