Marjorie Taylor Greene Complains That Her Anti-Biden Sign In Capitol Is Missing

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is apparently unhappy that someone removed the anti-Joe Biden sign posted outside her office in the Capitol on Wednesday — just days after she shrugged off the havoc that Donald Trump supporters wreaked in the same building on Jan. 6.
Greene tweeted that someone “stole” a sign she’d put up in a corridor of the Capitol that said, “Let’s Go Brandon.” The phrase has become popular in right-wing circles since a sportscaster at a NASCAR race mistook a chant of “Fuck Joe Biden” for “Let’s go Brandon.”
Greene also griped that someone “tore off a few of the lovely letters from nice people” she had taped to the wall.
Greene said last week that the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6 was “just a riot,” and that participants were exercising their rights under the Declaration of Independence to overthrow a government.
The costs of repairing damage from the attack and paying for related security expenses topped $30 million early this year, and that figure is expected to keep growing, Architect of the Capitol J. Brett Blanton testified before lawmakers in February.
Historical statues, murals and furniture were damaged, mainly from pepper spray and residue from other chemical irritants, he testified.
Apparently, that doesn’t hold a candle to the loss of a “Let’s Go Brandon” sign.
Greene’s critics on Twitter loved pointing out the irony.
