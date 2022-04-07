Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She Reported Jimmy Kimmel Joke To Capitol Police

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Georgia Republican who liked social media posts about executing prominent Democrats, said Wednesday she had reported comedian Jimmy Kimmel to the U.S. Capitol Police for making a slap joke about her.

During his monologue on Tuesday night, Kimmel ridiculed Greene for accusing three Republican senators of being “pro-pedophile” because they voted to confirm Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson.

“Wow, where is Will Smith when you really need him, huh?” Kimmel quipped, referring to the actor who slapped comedian Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars last month.

“This threat of violence against me by @jimmykimmel has been filed with the @CapitolPolice,” Greene tweeted, attaching a clip of the segment from “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

.@ABC, this threat of violence against me by @jimmykimmel has been filed with the @CapitolPolice. pic.twitter.com/nxYX1LF2jK — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) April 6, 2022

Greene was stripped of her House committee assignments last year over her support for deranged conspiracy theories and calls for violence on social media prior to taking office.

She reportedly endorsed theories claiming multiple mass school shootings were staged and liked Facebook posts calling for the execution of Democratic politicians, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former President Barack Obama, as well as FBI agents, whom she and other QAnon believers thought were part of a “deep state” plot to defeat former President Donald Trump.

She has been a staunch defender of Trump supporters charged in connection with the violent siege on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and recently blamed Ukraine for being invaded by Russia.

On the first anniversary of the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection, which left dozens of Capitol Police and other law enforcement officers injured, Greene spread a conspiracy theory that the attack on Congress was an inside job.

Kimmel seemed unfazed by Greene’s supposed police report:

Officer? I would like to report a joke. https://t.co/3ournv9RwG — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 6, 2022