Marjorie Taylor Greene Lashes Out At Jimmy Kimmel With Book Promo Idea, It Backfires

Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) didn’t take too kindly to the latest mockery about her from late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel.
After Kimmel on Tuesday roasted Greene’s release of her new book “MTG” and called her “not a bright woman,” Greene fired back on X-formerly-Twitter to seek an invite on the show.
“Hey @jimmykimmel since most of your show content is your nonstop lies about me, why don’t you have me on your show?” she asked. “I’ll bring you a copy of my book and we can chat about what needs to happen to SAVE AMERICA!”
While having the conspiracy theory-peddling, Donald Trump-adoring, MAGA firebrand Greene on Kimmel’s show would certainly stir controversy, it’s not entirely outside the realms of possibility ― even though Greene did last year report Kimmel to the police over one of his gags about her.
Kimmel in 2018 played (and lost) a charity basketball game with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas). He also conducted one of his most surreal interviews with MyPillow CEO/conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell, who was sitting inside a claw machine.
Kimmel has not responded to Greene’s post.
Critics mocked Greene over her message to Kimmel almost as much as they did for her new Canada-printed memoir, which was released by Donald Trump Jr.’s Winning Team Publishing.