Biden Shares New Campaign Ad With Marjorie Taylor Greene As Star Endorser

President Joe Biden released a new campaign ad on Tuesday featuring the words of one of his harshest critics in Congress: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).

The short video highlights Greene’s comments last weekend at the conservative Turning Point Action student activist conference in Florida. The lawmaker used her address to blast the White House for trying to “finish what FDR started,” referring to Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s policies to address rural poverty, education and medical care.

Advertisement

The video was accompanied by a simple missive from the president: “I approve this message.”

I approve this message. pic.twitter.com/f1q5giNM8j — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 18, 2023

“Joe Biden had the largest public investment in social infrastructure and environmental programs that is actually finishing what FDR started, that LBJ expanded on, and Joe Biden is attempting to complete,” Greene said during her speech. “Programs to address education, medical care, urban problems, rural poverty, transportation, Medicare, Medicaid, labor unions, and he still is working on it.”

The White House took aim at Greene earlier this week, saying the lawmaker had caught the Biden administration trying to “make life easier for hardworking families.”

“We agree with Marjorie Taylor Greene, which is not something that we say very often,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Monday. “We agree with her all around, all around on this. We are opposed to rural poverty, and the president is committed to protect Medicare and committed to protect Social Security.”