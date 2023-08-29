LOADING ERROR LOADING

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) appeared livid at her fellow GOP lawmakers while endorsing a presidential impeachment inquiry during a Tuesday morning interview on Real America’s Voice News’ “American Sunrise.”

The far-right congressperson from the Peach State seemed like she was in a pugnacious mood as she asked, “What the hell is wrong with Republicans” who aren’t moving to investigate President Joe Biden?

“I can’t comprehend that we need any more evidence. We have so much,” Greene told the conservative news network.

Then she attempted to soften the impact of a potential impeachment, saying, “Let’s talk about what an impeachment inquiry is — An impeachment inquiry is just asking the question.”

She continued, “We’re just asking members of Congress: Do you think we should inquire about impeachment? It’s not saying do we want to impeach, right?”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington D.C. on June 21, 2023. She recently questioned in an interview why her fellow Republicans weren't moving forward with impeaching Biden. via Associated Press

“Should we just ask the question?” Greene wondered. “And at this point right now, I’m like, what the hell is wrong with Republicans?! That we can’t just — ‘Hey, guys, maybe ask the question.’ Maybe we should just ask and think about it and look at it and investigate in a much broader way. And with more subpoena power, just ask the question.”

The legislator said she was “confident” Republicans would take action in the future, citing a “big push” from Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.)

“I think if we were to have the vote today right now, Kevin McCarthy would be one of the first ones to vote yes,” Greene said. “It’s not our Speaker’s [fault.] It’s still some of these few remaining Republicans that may have won a Biden district, or they, for whatever reason, I don’t know.”

“But I think that our conference is coming together, and we should be voting on this in September. If we don’t, I think you’re going to see the Marjorie Taylor Greene you’ve always known. ’Cause I will not be able to take it.”

McCarthy called impeachment a “natural step forward” during an appearance on Fox News on Sunday, where he made unfounded accusations about the Biden family’s “culture of corruption.”

