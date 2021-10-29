Marjorie Taylor Greene Called Liz Cheney A ‘Karen’ And You Know What Happened Next

Twitter users accused Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) of projection after she called Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) a “Karen.”

Cheney on Thursday slammed Fox News and Tucker Carlson for his upcoming specials on the U.S. Capitol riot. A trailer for the show includes a claim that the Donald Trump-incited violence on Jan. 6 was a “false flag.” Cheney tagged Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch and the network’s CEO Suzanne Scott in her post.

QAnon adherent Greene snarked: “Are you calling @TuckerCarlson’s manager, Karen?”

The irony of Greene using the term “Karen,” a label usually used to refer to white women showing privileged behavior, was not lost on Twitter users.

Greene (who late-night comedian Trevor Noah once dubbed “Osama Bin Karen”) has likened House mask mandates to the Holocaust, said she doesn’t believe in evolution, has pushed a conspiracy theory about Jewish space lasers starting wildfires in California and liked social media posts calling for the execution of prominent Democrats, which saw her stripped of her House committee assignments.

Boy, MTG calling anyone else ‘Karen’ really speaks to the death of Irony in the @GOP https://t.co/oVDdYb41Xr — Steven🔪Lucas🔥Chef (@StevenLucasChef) October 28, 2021

Marge is projecting again. — Chidi®️ (@ChidiNwatu) October 28, 2021

The biggest Karen in Congress is now calling other Congresspeople Karens? #ExpelMarjorieTaylorGreene #BanMarge https://t.co/iWLiH5evVL — Francisco Vives (T.A.F.K.A. Paco Luís ♏ontaña)⚛ (@Franks2ndlife) October 28, 2021

Queen of Qarens sez wut🤣🤣🤣🤡🤡🤡 — Adriana B. (@adrianayb) October 28, 2021

You always projecting Marge . — Regy (@ReginaWilhelmi1) October 28, 2021

Projection at its finest Karen..I mean Marj. — Jordan Laserstein, Esq. 🇮🇱🇺🇸🔯🌊⚖️📜 (@jewwithlaser) October 28, 2021

I don't think you should be calling anyone else Karen. — Tom Hanson (@Thomas__Hanson) October 28, 2021