Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who earlier this year spoke at a white nationalist event, said she expects to gain “a lot of power” if the midterm elections give Republicans control of the House.

During an interview with The New York Times, the lawmaker and conspiracy theorist appeared to put House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), on notice. He is expected to become speaker if the GOP takes control after the midterms.

“I think that to be the best speaker of the House and to please the base, he’s going to give me a lot of power and a lot of leeway,” she was quoted as saying “in a flat, unemotional voice.”

Then, Greene issued what she insisted wasn’t a threat.

“And if he doesn’t, they’re going to be very unhappy about it,” she said. “I think that’s the best way to read that. And that’s not in any way a threat at all. I just think that’s reality.”

The Times noted that McCarthy had “assiduously courted her support” and cited an unnamed source as saying he was “offering to create a new leadership position” just for Greene.

A spokesperson for McCarthy denied that such an offer had been made, the Times reported.

“I don’t have to have a leadership position,” Greene told the newspaper. “I think I already have one, without having one.”