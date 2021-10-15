Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) chimed in on Kyrie Irving’s benching by the Brooklyn Nets for not receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, and was labeled a “f**king monster” on Twitter for her offensive hot take.
Greene first inaccurately railed against “the fascist NBA” for banning Irving, even though it was his own team who sidelined him because professional athletes in New York must be vaccinated to play in public venues and the Nets didn’t want a part-time player.
The conspiracy theory-endorsing lawmaker then attempted to draw a false comparison with NBA legend Magic Johnson’s HIV diagnosis:
Greene was called out for spreading misinformation about the different ways HIV and the coronavirus are transmitted, just as Florida GOP candidate for Congress Lavern Spicer was when she posted a similar message Tuesday.