Marjorie Taylor Greene's Bonkers Beliefs Sound Even Loonier In A Song

"The Late Show" summed up the Georgia lawmaker's conspiracy theories in a catchy tune.

New Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has a collection of conspiracy theories so kooky that you can now sing ’em! (Watch the video below.)

“The Late Show” on Wednesday skewered the QAnon-supporting lawmaker in a song about her views, including claims that mass school shootings were staged “false flag” events and that 9/11 was an inside job. She faces a House vote Thursday on whether to remove her from committees.

Perhaps “The Late Show” can put that to music as well.

