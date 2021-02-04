Marjorie Taylor Greene's Bonkers Beliefs Sound Even Loonier In A Song

New Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has a collection of conspiracy theories so kooky that you can now sing ’em! (Watch the video below.)
“The Late Show” on Wednesday skewered the QAnon-supporting lawmaker in a song about her views, including claims that mass school shootings were staged “false flag” events and that 9/11 was an inside job. She faces a House vote Thursday on whether to remove her from committees.
Perhaps “The Late Show” can put that to music as well.
