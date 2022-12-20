Marjorie Taylor Greene And Lauren Boebert Get Personal In Very Public Spat

Far-right Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) traded blows on Monday in a disagreement over the next House speaker.

At a Turning Point USA conference in Phoenix, Boebert criticized Greene for backing current House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) for speaker.

Advertisement

“I’ve been aligned with Marjorie and accused of believing a lot of the things that she believes in,” Boebert said. “I don’t believe in this just like I don’t believe in ... Jewish space lasers,” she added, referring to one of Greene’s most widely-ridiculed conspiracy theories.

Greene shot back on Twitter, accusing Boebert of “high school drama” and noting that the Colorado Republican won reelection on a knife’s edge.

“I’ve supported and donated to Lauren Boebert. President Trump has supported and donated to Lauren Boebert. Kevin McCarthy has supported and donated to Lauren Boebert. She just barely came through by 500 votes,” Greene tweeted.

“She gladly takes our $$$ but when she’s been asked: Lauren refuses to endorse President Trump, she refuses to support Kevin McCarthy, and she childishly threw me under the bus for a cheap sound bite.”

Advertisement

I’ve supported and donated to Lauren Boebert. President Trump has supported and donated to Lauren Boebert. Kevin McCarthy has supported and donated to Lauren Boebert. She just barely came through by 500 votes.



1/3

pic.twitter.com/89r5jw9j0t — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 19, 2022

The country is facing extremely difficult times. Americans expect conservative fighters like us to work together to Save America and that is the only mission I’m 100% devoted to, not high school drama and media sound bites.



Save America!

Defeat the Democrats!



3/3 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 19, 2022

In the wake of Republicans’ underwhelming results in the midterms, Boebert declined to endorse Donald Trump’s 2024 bid last month, saying she was a “huge supporter” of the former president but also “loves” his potential rival for the Republican nomination, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

She has also stopped short of supporting McCarthy as he vies to resume the speakership with a narrow GOP majority in January. She said Monday she would not back him unless there was a mechanism to remove him from the position.

Greene has broken with an alliance of far-right lawmakers who oppose McCarthy’s challenge and thrown her full support behind him.