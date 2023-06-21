Marjorie Taylor Greene Reportedly Calls Lauren Boebert A 'Little B***h' On House Floor

In fact, multiple sources told The Daily Beast that Greene called Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) a “little bitch” on Wednesday after the Colorado Republican announced that she has introduced a privileged resolution forcing the House to vote on whether Biden should be impeached.

Boebert is using a procedural tool to force a vote on her own impeachment resolution within days, something Greene’s own resolution to impeach Biden lacked. However, Boebert’s resolution lacks the support of Republican leadership and is unlikely to pass the House, much less the Democratic-controlled Senate.

In fact, the only thing the resolution seems to be doing is pissing off Greene, who was reportedly so angry that Boebert was stealing her impeachment thunder that she cursed out her fellow congresswoman on the House floor.

Sources told The Daily Beast said that things started when Boebert confronted Greene about “statements you made about me publicly.”

During the exchange, Greene reportedly accused Boebert of copying her articles of impeachment and Boebert replied that she hadn’t read the Georgia lawmaker’s resolution.

“I’ve donated to you, I’ve defended you. But you’ve been nothing but a little bitch to me,” Greene told Boebert, one source told The Daily Beast. “And you copied my articles of impeachment after I asked you to co-sponsor them.”

Three sources confirmed that Greene called Boebert a “bitch.”

Boebert reportedly replied to Greene’s gripes: “OK, Marjorie, we’re through,” while shrugging her shoulders.

Neither Greene nor Boebert immediately responded to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Greene told reporters on Wednesday that she supported Boebert’s resolution but “made it clear to the [Republican] conference that I have introduced articles of impeachment literally since Joe Biden’s first day in office on this Ukraine issue.”

“She basically copied my articles and then just introduced them and then changed them to a privileged resolution,” Greene said.

However, Boebert insisted to HuffPost that she’d done nothing of the sort.

“I’m not in middle school. This isn’t a copycat game,” she told HuffPost’s Arthur Delaney.

“Copying her would be her going and demanding a vote on the floor, and then me going and doing it right after.”