Rep. Greene Loved Vibe Of Golf Tourney Funded By The Regime Behind Journalist's Murder

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) gushed in an interview Monday about the less “uptight” atmosphere of the controversial LIV Golf tournament sponsored by the Saudi regime that ordered journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s gruesome murder.

“It was fantastic!” Greene raved after making the scene Saturday (along with Fox News host Tucker Carlson) at former President Donald Trump’s National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey.

“The LIV tournament was so fun. There was music playing all over the golf course. People were having an absolute blast. It wasn’t the stiff, uptight, you know, kind of snobby-type atmosphere at the PGA tournament,” she told The Washington Examiner. “It was just flat-out fun.”

The tournament crowd was scant, and tickets were reportedly going for as little as $1. But Trump supporters managed to turn the action into a mini Trump campaign event, at one point chanting: “Four more years.”

The LIV tournament series is being funded by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, which is chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. U.S. intelligence determined that he was responsible for the 2018 dismemberment and brutal murder of Khashoggi, who wrote for The Washington Post, in the wake of his criticisms of the Saudi government.

The Saudis have also been linked to the 9/11 terrorism attacks in the U.S. — including a number of times by Trump himself.

Furious families of 9/11 victims and survivors demanded last week that Trump refuse to host the tournament. They held a protest gathering Friday in the town of Bedminster, just 50 miles from where terrorists flew hijacked jetliners into the World Trade Center in Manhattan.

Juliette Scauso, whose firefighter dad Dennis Scauso died in the 9/11 attacks, addressed Trump, asking: “How much money does it take to turn your back on your country, on the American people?”

Marjorie Taylor Greene with Trump at the LIV Golf Invitational at Bedminster. pic.twitter.com/BG0IbjfPmo — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) July 30, 2022

Critics have complained that the tournaments are a blatant attempt at so-called “sport washing” by Saudi Arabia to cleanse its links to atrocities and human rights abuses.

Yet the “America first” former president is gung-ho for the LIV events and has called the money behind the operation a “gold rush” that he has urged golfers to to take advantage of and to shun America’s own PGA events.

President Joe Biden was blasted last month for “fist-bumping” the crown prince while visiting Saudi Arabia. But lawmakers have said nothing about Trump and golfers cozying up to Saudi money. Trump has emerged as the main pitchman in America for the lucrative tournaments.

Critics on Twitter weren’t about to let Greene get away with her bobble-headed review of the event.

Yeah, it was more of a loosey-goosey laid-back, down-to-earth, bone-saw-murdering type atmosphere...right, Marge? — Mitchell Robinson (@mrobmused) August 1, 2022

I thought their slogan was to make America Great Again?🧐😆 — Jacob Darr (@jdarr34) August 1, 2022

Is it “America First” or “Saudi Arabia first?”Maybe @RepMTG can enlighten me? — Andybichara 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@stoic5132) August 1, 2022

🇺🇸America First*

*all policies are subject to exemption should we get paid enough. — Christine Peña 🇺🇦 🇺🇸💙🇺🇦🇺🇸💙🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@Bellas_Mommie) August 1, 2022

Yes, the House of Saud is known for its totally mellow vibes. — Laszlo Panaflex (@thatluckyolsun) August 1, 2022

And the bone saws are awesome!!! — Gary Saenz (@GaryGSaenz) August 1, 2022

Did Trump and the Great White Australia's Greg Norman come up w/this Saudi LIV league tour to help Trump undermine the PGA tour as his way of maximizing his profits at his golf clubs and push Trump's golf developments in the Middle East? Yeah, it appears so. — A Tree (@ATree02645601) August 1, 2022

He probably made the deal with the Saudis when he was President. — Isaac Howard (@WoojiKuji) August 1, 2022

She's clearly not been to a PGA tournament. — Lisa Farrar 🇺🇦 (@Kembleford) August 1, 2022

"Never Forget"*



*forgetting subject to whether or not the check clears — Pastor of Muppets (@JackInBlack76) August 1, 2022