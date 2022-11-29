Critics Think Marjorie Taylor Greene's Latest Question About COVID Stinks

Critics looked askance at far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) after she asked a question about the coronavirus on her recently-reinstated Twitter account.

The extremist lawmaker, whose personal Twitter profile was banned for 11 months for sharing COVID-19 misinformation, noted how “so many people” still wear masks in a bid to curb the spread of the virus that’s killed more than 1 million people in the U.S. alone.

“I just want to ask you,” she continued. “If a pair of underwear, really thick ones, high quality cotton, can’t protect you from a fart, then how will a mask protect you from covid??”

So many people still wearing masks.



I just want to ask you.



If a pair of underwear, really thick ones, high quality cotton, can’t protect you from a fart, then how will a mask protect you from covid?? — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 29, 2022

While masks are now not legally required to be worn in many situations, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says “masking is a critical public health tool for preventing the spread of COVID-19, and it is important to remember that any mask is better than no mask.”

Fart molecules are much smaller than COVID ones.

Greene says she is unvaccinated from COVID and has previously railed against coronavirus vaccine and mask mandates.

“The same way socks aren’t designed to be used as a condom,” replied one.

Added another: “Is this the kind of free speech @elonmusk supports? Asking for a friend.”

She’s comparing COVID to a fart smell. Because that’s what idiots do. https://t.co/v4y9amIoYj — Kristina Wong ❄️ (@mskristinawong) November 29, 2022

The same way socks aren't designed to be used as condoms. — Ralph Toivonen🌿💙💛 (@RaphMikeyTurtle) November 29, 2022

Covid travels via water droplets which are many orders of magnitude larger than the individual molecules that cause the smell from a fart.



But, science is not something conservatives excel at. — Jason Schneider (@schneider_j77) November 29, 2022

Mainly because I don’t wear my underwear on my head. Next question https://t.co/vK7CXLBpml — Lock Them Trumps Up ☮️💙🌈 (@Youtalkingtume) November 29, 2022

You are dumbest person in Congress. That’s amazing because there are some real idiots. — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) November 29, 2022

How the hell did we go from leaders like John Lewis to MTG in just one generation.



How very sad. — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) November 29, 2022

Gas is a gas.

Covid is not a gas, but is attached to saliva droplets. These droplets tend to fall due to gravity, hence 6 feet of separation.

Tomorrow's lesson will be proper, frequent hand washing. — ScReaMingWtAF💙🖤 (@philly123dilly) November 29, 2022

Why is it any of your business if people choose to mask up to protect themselves and their loved ones from the flu or covid19 or smelling your stinky farts? Myob, stop being a bully and leave folks to decide for themselves what's best for them. — TheLastAnemone (@JoanaVotesBlue) November 29, 2022

It’s amazing you are in a leadership role. Embarrassing. — Shaun (@BalandShaun) November 29, 2022

Is this the kind of free speech @elonmusk supports? Asking for a friend. — Bob Cotter (@gibsonsgolfer) November 29, 2022