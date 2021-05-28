Twitter Erupts After Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Breaks Out ‘Mexican Accent’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green (R-Ga.) broke out what she called her “really bad Mexican accent” during a speech on Thursday night in Dalton, Georgia, and many on social media agreed: It was really bad.
Greene, who has promoted QAnon conspiracy theories, claimed President Joe Biden and other Democrats were “in business of helping the cartels” in Mexico. Then, she broke out her accent:
Greene has already been under fire for making anti-Semitic comments. She once shared a conspiracy theory that a prominent Jewish family that is often the target of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories used a space laser to start a 2018 California wildfire.
Earlier this month, she compared mask mandates to the Holocaust. That drew a rare rebuke from her own party, which has largely supported her and even put her on two powerful committees ― Education and Labor, and Budget ― until she was stripped of those assignments in a largely party-line vote.
Her latest stunt made her the talk of Twitter in all the wrong ways: