Even Marjorie Taylor Greene Thinks Mike Lindell's Trump Reinstatement Theory Is B.S.

You know your election fraud conspiracy theory has problems when even Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) says it’s false.

That’s the dilemma facing MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who is trying to convince a skeptical world that Donald Trump will somehow be reinstated come Aug. 13.

Previously, the Georgia congresswoman has expressed belief in other dubious theories like QAnon, the idea that a secret space laser caused wildfires in California, and that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

However, despite being open to other crackpot theories, she warned Trump followers not to get sucked into Lindell’s nearly impossible reinstatement scenario during an interview with Steve Bannon on Wednesday morning.

“We reelected President Trump on November 3rd in 2020,” Greene said, which isn’t true, before — briefly and barely — turning into a voice of reason. “I want people to be careful in what they believe. It’s going to be very difficult to overturn the 2020 election and so I would hate for anyone to get their hopes up thinking that President Trump is going to back in the White House in August. Because that’s not true.”

Greene knew that she was disappointing some people but said she wanted to manage expectations.

“It’s just that I don’t want people to get excited and think that something is going to happen and then they get disappointed,” she added. “We need to stick with the truth. We have to stick with the process. And we have to reveal the election fraud.”

You can see the exchange below.

Lest you think that Greene’s brief flirtation with mild reasonableness marks a change in her approach, it seems to have just been an outlier.